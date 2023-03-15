Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Shares Up 0.1%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Edify Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

