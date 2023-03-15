Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Edesa Biotech Stock Down 4.0 %
EDSA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 278,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,687. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.47.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 62,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
