Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 4.0 %

EDSA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 278,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,687. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

In other Edesa Biotech news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $386,043.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 62,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.