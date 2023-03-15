Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 134.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $11.45 on Wednesday, hitting $160.38. 1,924,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

