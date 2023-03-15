East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. 930,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,725. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

