Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) fell 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. 1,566,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,406,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,687,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 521,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 906,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

