Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 784,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.