Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,630,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 203,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

