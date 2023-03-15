Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

MCD stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.76. The stock had a trading volume of 503,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

