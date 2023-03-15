Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.4 %

ORCL traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 1,459,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

