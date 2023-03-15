Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 507,969 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00.
