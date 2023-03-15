Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,602,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 54,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.13. 684,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.