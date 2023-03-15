Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 31,564 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,398. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

