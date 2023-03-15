Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $17,475.63 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $17,475.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 336,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dyne Therapeutics

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

