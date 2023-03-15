Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,240 ($15.11) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

