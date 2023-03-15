Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. 40,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,012. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $650.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

