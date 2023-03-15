DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 202,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $17.66.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,766,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $8,479,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,272,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

