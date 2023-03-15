Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DIIBF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 10,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

