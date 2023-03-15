DocGo’s (DCGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
DocGo Trading Down 3.2 %
DCGO opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
About DocGo
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
