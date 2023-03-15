DocGo’s (DCGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo Trading Down 3.2 %

DCGO opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DocGo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

