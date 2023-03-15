DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
