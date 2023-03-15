DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocGo Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $862.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

DocGo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DocGo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

