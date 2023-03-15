DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
