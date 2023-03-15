DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. DocGo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

About DocGo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

