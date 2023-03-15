Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

