Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 33,418,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 89,414,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

