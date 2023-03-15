Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 8.8%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.75. 1,459,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,255,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

