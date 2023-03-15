Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 32,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,065. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

