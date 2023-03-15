Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Lessened by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 445,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,408 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 211,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,666. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

