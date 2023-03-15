DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.57% of DiamondHead worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 96.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in DiamondHead by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 188,241 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ DHHC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 120,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
