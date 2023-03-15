DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,340 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.57% of DiamondHead worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 96.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in DiamondHead by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 188,241 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DiamondHead Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHHC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 120,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiamondHead

DiamondHead Company Profile

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of DiamondHead stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.