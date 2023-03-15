Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Shares Down 2.3%

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 286,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 588,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
