dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and approximately $70,639.74 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00315070 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,229,024 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00824236 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $26,227.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.