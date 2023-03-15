Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $44.94. 19,329,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 10,246,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 8.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.