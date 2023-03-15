Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.71. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 19,373 shares changing hands.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.