Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.88 billion-$12.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 14,730,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

