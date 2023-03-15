Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $12.40 on Wednesday, reaching $390.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,708. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

