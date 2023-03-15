Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 3%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 417,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 889,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Barclays boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

