Decibel Therapeutics’ (DBTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 463.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities cut Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $947,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 171,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

