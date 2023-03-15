Decibel Therapeutics’ (DBTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 463.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities cut Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.
Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.