DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $110.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

