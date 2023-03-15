Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $4.68. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 18,444 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

