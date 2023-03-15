Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $4.68. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 18,444 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Data I/O Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
