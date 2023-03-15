Dash Acquisitions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after buying an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.68. The company had a trading volume of 138,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

