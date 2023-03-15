Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. 321,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.