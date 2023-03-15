Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.05

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $277.05 and traded as low as $267.00. Daily Journal shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 1,906 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.07. The company has a market capitalization of $371.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 72.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.