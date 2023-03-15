CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 1,707,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

