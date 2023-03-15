CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Decreased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,223 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $87,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 89,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,098,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,487,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

