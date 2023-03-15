CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 995,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,271. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

