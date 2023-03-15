cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $6,301.07 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 207,132.5% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $6,301.07 or 0.25198324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $63.01 million and approximately $23,779.35 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

