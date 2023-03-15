CVA Family Office LLC Sells 150,960 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,960 shares during the quarter. Solid Power accounts for 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.39% of Solid Power worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Solid Power by 25.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Solid Power by 86.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Solid Power by 74.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 840,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SLDP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solid Power Price Performance

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLDP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 461,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,764. The firm has a market cap of $496.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Solid Power Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

