CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 2.8 %

ACN traded down $7.08 on Wednesday, hitting $245.40. The company had a trading volume of 774,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,833. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.84.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

