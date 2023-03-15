CVA Family Office LLC Has $858,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,404. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

