CVA Family Office LLC Buys 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.