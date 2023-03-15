CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

