CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 356,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 566,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,224. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

