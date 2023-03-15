CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 142,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,771,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 799,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

